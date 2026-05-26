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15-year-old male reported missing and may be in danger, last seen in Caldwell

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Idaho State Police
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CALDWELL, Idaho — A 15-year-old white male has been reported missing and may be in danger.

Kalen, who is 4 feet, 11 inches tall, has brown hair and blue eyes and weighs approximately 105 pounds, was last seen in the area near Ridge Park Street in Caldwell. Authorities say Kalen was wearing a "really long red shirt and dark blue jeans."

Police believe that Kalen may be in danger and urge anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to contact the Canyon County Sheriff's Office immediately at 208-547-7531.

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