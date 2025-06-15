68-year-old man dies in Caldwell Police custody on Saturday after being restrained, handcuffed

CALDWELL, Idaho — On Saturday evening at approximately 11 p.m., personnel with the Caldwell Police Department, Caldwell Fire Department, and Canyon County Paramedics responded to a call regarding a 68-year-old male undergoing a medical emergency.

According to a release from the Caldwell Police Department, "The reporting party indicated that the man was suffering from an unknown medical condition, acting violently, and was threatening to jump off a third-floor balcony."

The release goes on to say that "in an attempt to save the man from himself and others," police and fire personnel restrained the man using "minor physical force and body weight." They ultimately put handcuffs on the man, at which point the 68-year-old lost consciousness.

At this point, officers removed the handcuffs and began life-saving measures. The man died on the scene.

"The department is committed to transparency and accountability as we navigate this painful process. Every loss is a reminder of our collective responsibility to protect and serve with compassion,” - Rex Ingram, Caldwell Chief of Police





The Critical Incident Task Force is currently conducting an independent investigation into the death.

The cause of death remains unknown as an autopsy is performed.