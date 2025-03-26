40 years of service recognized with Caldwell Police Station dedication

CALDWELL, Idaho — CALDWELL — City officials and police department staff gathered to celebrate Lieutenant David Wright's 40 years of service during a dedication ceremony where the community police station was named in his honor.

"It’s an opportunity to show them how much we appreciate them," said Caldwell Mayor Jarom Wagoner, highlighting the importance of community support.

"Because Caldwell, we are a part of a team together," said Lieutenant David J. Wright, who retired in October.

Idaho News 6

The station will now officially be known as the Lieutenant David Wright Community Police Station, a tribute to Wright’s extensive contributions.

"And when somebody gives that much of their life — if you think of 40 years, that's a majority of your life," Wagoner said. "He was really the architect of this building; he worked so closely with the architect, with the construction crew. He worked hard to get the bond passed so they could build the structure."

Despite the accolades, Wright emphasized that the success was a team effort.

"We knew what we wanted to do. We wanted the public to be proud of the building that we had. We wanted to show them that we were proud of it, and we spent a lot of time and effort working on it together as a team," Wright said.

Honored with a plaque during the ceremony, Wright expressed gratitude for his wife, Heather, acknowledging her role in his career.

"She did a lot of things for me; she made a lot of things possible for me. I could have never done this without her or other people's support," Wright added.

Idaho News 6

As Wright adapts to retirement, he has taken on new challenges, including training for a marathon. He also embraces his new role at home.

"I get to do a lot of chores that my wife comes up with, a lot of errands she used to do because she was supportive of me," Wright said with a smile.

The dedication ceremony was a heartfelt recognition of Wright's dedicated service and the collaborative spirit of the Caldwell community.