29-year-old Caldwell man killed in single-vehicle crash on I-84

CALDWELL, Idaho — A 29-year-old man from Caldwell was killed in a single-car crash on Interstate 84 last week.

The Ada County Coroner's Office on Monday identified Jourdan Bates as the driver who died at St. Luke's Medical Center on Thursday.

According to county officials, Bates was the sole occupant of a car that collided with a median at milepost 49 on westbound I-84, near Maple Grove Road in Boise.

Bates was rushed for emergency medical care at St. Luke's, where, despite lifesaving measures, officials say he died from his injuries.

The crash investigation is being conducted by Idaho State Police. As of this report, officials have not released details about the cause or manner of Bates's death.

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