1910 Historic home in Caldwell filling an important need for the P.E.O. Organization

CALDWELL, Idaho — Being one of the last of its kind in Idaho, a 1910 Historic Home has been the home to the P.E.O. Chapter House since 1951, filling in an important need in the city and serving as the home for retired members of the organization.



One of the last Chapters Houses in Idaho, the Caldwell P.E.O. has been in a Historic Home in the City since 1951.

The Organization helps women continue their education through scholarships, grants, and loans.

The Chapter house hopes to host more Open Houses so community members can come and experience the history of the home.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

So this house has had so much history?

"It has," said Caldwell P.E.O Chapter House Manger Jennifer Kerr.

Built in 1910 for the Dorman family, this mansion has seen all the changes Caldwell has experienced throughout the years.

"And they were some of the early pioneers in the Caldwell area," added Kerr.

After becoming a sanitarium in 1919, three doctors donated the house to their wives, who were a part of the philanthropic educational organization known as the P.E.O.

"Before social security and Medicare, it was in the 1930's— they dreamt up this idea to be able to provide independent retirement living and to provide sort of a safety net for senior women who might not have had resources," said Kerr.

"And so the doctors decided that they would donate the building to their PEO sisterhood under the condition that the women would remodel it to be suitable for independent living, which they did under a year,' said Kerr.

With 8 homes surrounding the mansion and 4 apartments inside, Jennifer tells me during the holiday season the living area used to be a place where many met to dance and gather.

But Jennifer Kerr, the manager of the chapter house, tells me this organization also has a bigger purpose. They raise money to help women with grants, scholarships, and loans to continue their education.

It's fulfilling to know you are helping to make better lives for women across the country. There is also part of P.E.O. that works as an international peace scholarship so money is provided for women who come here to the United States from other countries to continue their education.

The scholarships are available to women, recommended by a P.E.O. Chapter, who exhibit excellence in leadership, academics, community service, and potential for future success.

Despite its uses now, Members are hoping to shed light on this building's unique history by holding their first open house in spirit of the Christmas season.