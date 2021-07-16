You Can Now Buy Peanut M&M’s Peanut Butter

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If someone asks you when the best time is to enjoy Peanut M&Ms and you answer, “Any time I am awake,” you need this product. The popular candy brand now offers a peanut butter spread loaded with bits of the button-shaped, multicolored, candy-coated chocolate pieces, and you can get your hands on some now. But if you are tempted to give it a try, don’t hesitate. M&Ms parent company Mars Inc. has stated that this will be a limited-edition treat.

Don’t grab your car keys and head to the grocery store quite yet. The spread is made in the Netherlands and is available only in the U.K. and Canada so far, but you can buy it via a handful of websites.

We found the spread at the following online retailers. Just note that shipping prices are dependent on your location, so they may not match what’s listed here:

Exotic Knacks Candy & Snacks sells it for CAD $8.99 ($7.15 U.S.), but shipping to the U.S. will run you an extra CAD $50 (about $40). However, the store is located in Whitby, Ontario, Canada, so if you have a friend or family member in that area, you might be able to get it a little more reasonably.

Freak Lunchbox Confectionery Funhouse is another Canadian candy store that sells the spread. You can buy it there for about CAD $16.99 ($13.50), with shipping starting at around CAD $18.68 (just under $15).

If you order from The Candy District, also in Canada, you can have a CAD $8.99 jar shipped for as low as CAD $11.42, which comes to about $16 total in USD. That’s not bad!

Canada’s Candy Funhouse sells it for CAD $12.99 ($10ish), with CAD $28.99 ($23) shipping.

Perhaps the easiest way to buy M&Ms Peanut Butter Spread is through Amazon, although it might not be the least expensive way. You can buy it for $18.95 plus a $9.99 delivery fee, and it will take two to four weeks to arrive (no free shipping or two-day delivery for Prime members here).

The first ingredients listed in the 225-gram jar are peanuts (72%), Peanut M&Ms, milk, cocoa butter and starch. This product should be stored in a cool, dry place and consumed within three months of opening.

If the spread is as delicious as it sounds and enough people purchase it, perhaps we’ll be lucky enough to find it on store shelves in the United States. But, until then, will you be placing an order?

