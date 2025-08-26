Spotify adds new feature that will allow users to send direct messages

Soon, you will be able to slide into someone's Spotify DMs. The music, podcast and audiobook streaming platform is adding a feature that will allow users to directly message one another.

The goal is for users to be able to share their favorite tracks with friends and family without having to exit the app.

Spotify said it created the feature in response to users wanting an easier way to keep track of music and audio that is shared from the platform.

"For artists, authors, and creators, easier sharing means more word-of-mouth recommendations and helps create new fans," the company said in a press release.

The messaging feature will start rolling out in "select markets" this week for users with free or premium subscriptions that are over the age of 16.

Here's how it works: when you're listening to a song, podcast or audiobook in the "Now Playing View," you can tap the share icon, select a friend to share it with and then hit send.

Spotify said once you accept a message request you'll be able to consistently send and share content with that other user. You'll also be able to access your messages by going to your profile photo in the top left corner.

"You’ll also see suggested people to message based on things like whether you’ve previously shared Spotify content with them, joined Jams, Blends, or collaborative playlists together, or if you share a Family or Duo plan," said Spotify.