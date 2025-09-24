Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Disney to raise prices on streaming services in October

Disney said no price changes are planned for its NFL package.
Disney will raise prices on its streaming services beginning Oct. 21, the company revealed

The cost of a Disney+ subscription with ads will increase by $2 a month, from $9.99 to $11.99. The ad-free subscription will rise by $3, to $18.99 a month.

Bundles are also going up. The lowest-tier Disney+ and Hulu bundle will increase from $10.99 to $12.99 a month. Other packages that include ESPN or HBO will each rise by $3 a month.

Disney said no price changes are planned for its NFL package.

The company announced price hikes around the same time in 2024, saying they were due to its growing selection of content.

Disney has not explained the reason for its latest increases.

