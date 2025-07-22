Coca-Cola to release cane sugar version in US this fall

Coca-Cola made with cane sugar will be available in the U.S. starting this fall, the company announced during its earnings call Tuesday.

The move comes just days after President Donald Trump, a longtime fan of the beverage, said he spoke with company executives about using "REAL Cane Sugar" in the drink.

"This addition is designed to complement the company’s strong core portfolio and offer more choices across occasions and preferences," the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

The new version will not replace Coca-Cola’s signature recipe, which is sweetened with high-fructose corn syrup.

Coke sold in the U.S. has typically been made with corn syrup, in part due to government subsidies for corn producers after sugar prices soared in the late 1970s and early 1980s. High-fructose corn syrup is also generally cheaper to produce.

The Trump administration’s “Make America Healthy Again” initiative — led by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — has encouraged food and beverage companies to reformulate products and remove ingredients the White House considers unhealthy.

Coca-Cola isn’t the only soda brand rolling out a new product. Pepsi recently announced plans to launch a prebiotic cola, which it says will contain 30 calories, 5 grams of cane sugar and no artificial sweeteners.

“Pepsi Prebiotic Cola represents the next leap forward in giving consumers choice, optionality and functional ingredients in their cola experience, without sacrificing the iconic Pepsi taste we’re known for delivering,” said Ram Krishnan, CEO of PepsiCo Beverages North America.

The drink will be available online this fall and in retail stores beginning in early 2026.