Burned Out From The Pandemic, Moms Met On A Field To Scream Out Their Stress

They were exhausted, frustrated, angry young mothers, screaming together, in the middle of an empty school field. And it “felt SO GOOD.”

That’s how psychologist and The School of MOM (Mothering Oneself Mindfully) founder Sarah Harmon put it in her Facebook post sharing the Jan. 13 “primal scream” she organized in Boston. Twenty mothers showed up to go through several choruses of screams as a way of coping with anxiety and stress that’s built up since spring 2020 and the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We screamed. We yelled (A LOT) of profanities. And then we laughed,” she posted on Facebook along with a group photo of the moms. “And that’s the beauty of allowing yourself to feel and express an emotion. You move through it to find a new one on the other side such as relief, peace and/or joy.”

This is the second year Harmon has held a COVID primal scream. The idea was that “it’s short, sweet and packs a cathartic punch so you’ll be home under a cozy blanket and feeling better before you know it,” as Harmon put it in another Facebook post announcing the event, below.

And it seemed more necessary than ever.

The pandemic has impacted young families in particular who have kids who are still too young to be vaccinated. Mothers seem to be doing most of the juggling between their jobs, their homes, and their kids who get sick and have to quarantine. They may also have daycares and schools close down with no child care backup to help them.

“We’re still trying to navigate quarantines and stuff when the country seems to have moved on,” said fellow mom and screamer Jessica Buckley in a New York Times article on the event.

Harmon also found a way to connect her own emotional release in a conversation with one of her two daughters.

“We talked about how her class watched the segment and then tried screaming together to see how it felt,” Harmon commented. “Her amazing teachers took the opportunity to teach about anger and lead the students to TUNE INTO THEIR BODIES!”

If the term “primal scream” or the concept of screaming together in unity sounds familiar to you, it might not just be COVID-related. Many colleges have a “primal scream” tradition where the night before finals weeks at a designated time, students simultaneously scream outside, inside, out their window, with food, and sometimes without clothes on. The idea is the same: a release of stress and communal bonding due to a big event.

Might these young mothers, who possibly once screamed over exam anxiety, feel a connection again during what has felt like two years of the worst finals week ever?

Of course, if we moms had known what we know now, there might have been more appreciation back in college for the free dorm munchies and relative predictability of studying for finals.

Now we are screaming about a pandemic that seems like it may never end. No wonder the tradition lives!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.