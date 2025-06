BURLEY — Idaho Fish and Game is looking for a moose spotted on the loose in Burley on Tuesday.

Photos from the Cassia County Sheriff's Office on social media show the animal walking in front of homes in the area.

Cassia County Sheriff's Office Moose in Burley

The sheriff's office says the animal is "very scared" and asked people not to approach it — by car or by foot — as moose are unpredictable.

They ask people to call their office at 208-878-2251 should any concerns arise.