Conservation groups threaten lawsuit against Burley over Snake River pollution

BURLEY, Idaho — Conservation groups across Idaho say they plan to take legal action against the city of Burley over environmental concerns, alleging the city has been releasing excessive pollutants into the Snake River.

The Idaho Conservation League and Snake River Water Keeper sent Burley and Rexburg a notice of intent to file a citizen suit against the municipalities under the Clean Water Act.

WATCH: Conservation groups aim to sue Burley, Rexburg for alleged Clean Water Act violations

Burley faces lawsuit threat over Snake River pollution violations

"The City of Burley's treatment plant discharges to the Snake River and the Rexburg facility discharges to the south fork of the Teton River," explained Will Tiedemann, who works with the Idaho Conservation League.

Tiedemann summarized the premise of the lawsuit saying: "We see that your wastewater treatment plants have been violating their permits. They've been discharging more pollutants like sediment and nitrogen than their Clean Water Act permits allow, and we plan to sue you for those violations, for that pollution."

In a joint press release issued Thursday, the environmental advocates say Burley has failed to comply with federal pollution limits set by Clean Water Act permits for over five years.

The pollutants in question can have serious environmental impacts, according to Tiedemann.

"Microorganisms that take up oxygen, you know, they kind of hog the oxygen, and that can be harmful for other aquatic life that depends on oxygen," Tiedemann said.

Burley City Administrator Brett Boyer said he hadn't had a chance to review the reasons for the lawsuit and wasn't able to comment on legal proceedings. However, he said the City of Burley "would like the public to be aware that [they] have taken great efforts to meet [their] responsibilities concerning industrial wastewater and continue to do so."

RELATED | Burley Lions Club installs new $60,000 playground at Riverfront Park

Boyer also said the city looks forward to sharing efforts they have made and continue to make concerning their industrial treatment plant.

"We want to see those levels come down to help support those beneficial uses: that drinking water, that recreation, that aquatic life," Tiedemann said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.