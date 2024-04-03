Watch Now
Boise Farmers Market returns this Saturday

9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. on Shoreline Drive
Posted at 8:38 AM, Apr 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-03 10:38:47-04

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Farmers Market returns for its 12th season this Saturday, with a few notable changes.

The same fresh vegetables, baked goods, and other foods will still be available, but the Market now offers a drive-thru lane. Shoppers can order ahead on Tuesday and Wednesday and then pick up their order on Saturday.

This year, the market will also accept SNAP/EBT in an effort to make locally sourced foods accessible for everyone.

The event runs 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on 1500 Shoreline Drive in Boise -- rain or shine and the Market runs April through October.

The Capital City Public Market, on 8th street, starts next Saturday.

