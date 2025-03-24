Woman accused of stealing from several vehicles in Boise

A 31-year-old woman is in jail, accused of stealing from multiple vehicles in Boise last week.

Boise Police arrested Tiffani Mathes on Monday. She's faces 13 charges in all: Nine felony counts of burglary, two felony counts of grand theft, and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

In a news release, police say the investigation began when officers responded to seven reports of vehicle burglaries near Orchard and Targee streets earlier this month. They say multiple items were stolen, including financial transaction cards. They also say two of the cards were used to buy hundreds of dollars of items from a local retailer.

Mathes is now booked into the Ada County Jail.

