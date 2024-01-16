Volunteers deliver bikes across the Treasure Valley

The Boise Bicycle Project (BBP) had more than 100 bikes left over after their annual Holiday Kids Bike Giveaway, but no bike will go unloved.

"Some are bringing hatchback with a rack that can take two bikes and others are bringing a pickup truck and delivering 5 or more bikes for us so it's kind of mixed,” says, Benton Smith, Volunteer Manager for Boise Bicycle Project.

Most if not all go to families who couldn't attend the event. The rest are being loaded up and delivered.

"The first place we’re going is to the Nugent, we’re delivering two bikes,” says Robert Carroll a volunteer with BBP.

As he approaches his first home for a delivery, he knocks on the door, “hey, I'm with BBP. [I'm] supposed to be dropping off some bikes.”

Robert Carroll is a new resident of Boise, but he’s been a cyclist since he was a kid.

“That’s one down,” he says, as he checks the homes off of his list.

After missing BBP's holiday bike giveaway, Carroll knew he had to volunteer for this event going from neighborhood to neighborhood delivering bikes.

Carroll said, “It's always nice to give kids bikes that don't have access to them I'm a big cyclist so I think everybody should have the opportunity to have a bike.”

Bikes were delivered as far as Ontario, Oregon and despite the rough winter weather, volunteers like Robert spent their holiday giving back to others.