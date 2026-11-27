BOISE BENCH, Idaho — The U.S. Postal Service is gearing up for the holiday shipping surge, when they'll see 40% more volume than normal.

This year, the Postal Service has a theme: "Send it with love, send it with USPS."

"It’s about making sure every one of those special items gets from its location to its destination," said Janella Biggs, the communications specialist with USPS for Oregon, Washington, Montana and Idaho. "This is our Super Bowl season."

Nobody knows that better than Bob Colquitt, who has worked as a mail carrier for 35 years and just two different routes. During that time, he has gotten to know the people he delivers mail to.

"I just love the camaraderie with the people, because you become part of their family," said Colquitt. "You see kids grow up, and you see those kids have babies themselves."

The postmaster at the Boise USPS trusted Colquitt with the first holiday delivery, and we saw him deliver it. Colquitt says next month will include long hours and long days, but he says it is worth it to deliver happiness to families.

WATCH| Bob Colquitt delivers the first package of the holiday season:

U.S. Postal Service sets deadlines for Christmas packages during the busy holiday season

"Oh, it gets hectic sometimes, but this is what we do," he said. "This is where we go out and do what we got to do. We start early, we get done late, but December 24, we are done."

Colquitt told us people can help their mail carriers by turning on the porch light (if possible) during winter months, clearing off sidewalks, making sure dogs are not loose and not blocking the mail box.

USPS says customers have until December 17 to send their package with the standard service, until December 18 for priority shipping, and until December 19 for priority express.

Biggs told us when people put together their packages, make sure to insulate the item, especially if it is fragile. Tape boxes up properly, and don't put any markings on the box.