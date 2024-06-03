Towne Square apartments burn on Boise Bench

BOISE, Idaho — At 12:45 pm on June 6, Boise Fire was dispatched to a fire at the Towne Square Apartments on the Boise Bench.

When Engine 6 arrived on the scene, firefighters saw smoke and flames coming from the second and third story apartments in one of the buildings.

Firefighters conducted their search and rescue operations, finding that there were no occupants inside the apartments. One dog was rescued from the scene and is expected to be okay. The dog has already been reunited with its owner.

At this point, no injuries have been reported in relation to the incident, though several people have been displaced due to the fire. The Local 149 Burnout Fund, TIPS, and the Red Cross are assisting them with their immediate needs.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.