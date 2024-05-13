These are the safety features coming to the Rose Hill and Owyhee intersection

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Highway District is currently designing a miniature roundabout as well as other traffic-calming features for the intersection at Rose Hill and Owyhee on the Boise Bench.

The goal of the construction, according to ACHD, is to slow down traffic in the area and improve the safety of the street for all users. Construction is expected to start in late May 2024 and last until Fall 2024.

The miniature roundabout will feature rapid flashing beacons at each Latah St and Owyhee St to help slow traffic in the area as well. Bike lanes will also be separated from the roadway with a painted buffer along Rose Hill. On-street parking will also be added to one side of the street along Rose Hill except between Latah St and Owyhee St.

During construction, there will be temporary pedestrian detours as well as lane restrictions along Rose Hill with flaggers directing traffic. More details of the project can be found on the ACHD website.