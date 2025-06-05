Teen faces felony charges after armed robbery of Boise business

BOISE, Idaho — An 18-year-old man faces multiple felony charges after police say he robbed a Boise business at knifepoint and was later found with illegal drugs.

Vincent Cummings was arrested June 4 in connection with an armed robbery that occurred three days earlier at a business on South Cole Road, according to Boise police.

Investigators say a suspect entered the store around 4:30 p.m. on June 1, approached two employees with a knife, and demanded money from the register. After taking the cash, he fled the scene on a skateboard.

Boise Police Violent Crimes detectives identified Cummings as the suspect and arrested him without incident on Wednesday.

During the arrest, police say they discovered drugs and "a large quantity of drug paraphernalia intended for both illegal drug use and sales" in his bag.

Investigators later executed a search warrant at Cummings' residence near Maple Grove and Emerald streets, where they say additional evidence linked to the robbery was found.

Cummings was booked into the Ada County Jail on multiple charges, including felony robbery, enhancement for use of a deadly weapon in commission of a felony, two counts of controlled substance delivery/possession with intent to deliver, felony drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor drug paraphernalia possession.