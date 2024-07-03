Suspect in custody after pursuit leads to foot chase on Boise Bench

UPDATE: A shelter in place order has been lifted for the area and the Boise Police have confirmed that the suspect is in custody.



Police in Boise are responding to an active situation near the Cole Rd and Franklin Rd intersection following a chase on the I-84 on Wednesday, July 3.

ISP pursued a vehicle along the interstate before pulling off the roadway at the Cole Rd exit on the Boise Connector. The suspect then left his car and began to flee police on foot. Police have yet to capture the suspect.

The suspect has been described by the Boise Police Department as a black male wearing a black t-shirt and shorts.

Those in the area are asked to avoid interfering with the investigation and report potential suspect sightings to BPD. This article will be updated with details as they become available.