Students discuss the importance of engaging young voters ahead of May primary elections

BOISE STATE UNIVERSITY, Idaho — BSU students discuss the importance of making young voices heard at the polls ahead of the May primary elections.



Friday, May 26th, is the last day to registerif you want to vote in May's primary election. You can also register at early voting polls or on election day.

Young adults in Ada County, 18 to 29, make up 15 percent of registered voters.

Groups like Babe Vote are working to spread information about how elections directly affect the lives of young people, hoping to engaged young voters and bring them out to the polls.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

This Friday is the last day to register if you want to vote in May's primary election.

I'm your neighborhood reporter Jessica Davis at Boise State University, looking into voter interest and involvement among young voters.

“I think if you're passionate about something you typically do show up but then there's a lot of kids, I'm just here to get my education I don't really care,” says Boise State University freshman Maya White.

Here in Ada County people between the ages 18-29 make up 15 percent of registered voters.

With major elections on the way in 2024, groups like BABE VOTE, encourage students to make their voices heard on the ballot.

Lillie Young is a member on the BABEVOTE board of directors, she says, “Usually people don't realize how impacted they are by the systems by they engage in in their early 20's until they've already moved on to their mid-thirties.”

Many students I spoke with are registered to vote, and are between 18 and 21, however, they say a big disconnect, is knowing how and when to register.

White says, “There isn't a lot of education around how to do the ballot, I would say especially in high school I mean a lot of kids turn 18 in high school and I freshly just graduated, and they didn't really say much about how to get involved in those sorts of things.”

Early voting for the May primary will be open next month from the 6th to the 17th.

Idaho residents can register to vote on site, with a valid government-issued ID.

“Even though people come from outside states I think it's really important to be able to make a difference in your college town like you're here for four years at least you know it's important to care about the area,” says sophomore Hannah Thompson.

If you haven't registered to vote you can do so on voteidaho.gov

You can also register at early voting polls or on election day.

