South Boise Little League gets a patriotic surprise from the U.S. Navy Band

BOISE BENCH, Idaho — Baseball, live music, and patriotism filled Milwaukee Park Monday night as the United States Navy Band and Color Guard made a special stop in Boise as part of the Navy's nationwide "50 for 250 Tour."

WATCH | See the little league surprise unfold—

US Navy Band surprises South Boise Little League

Kids raced across the field, and families filled the stands as South Boise Little League welcomed a special surprise many say turned an ordinary Monday game night into a memory they'll hold onto for years.

"I've lived here my whole life, and I've never seen anything like this before," Kaitlyn Guerrero said.

Guerrero, a safety officer with South Boise Little League, was among those taking in the moment.

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"How cool it is that they picked our league to do it," Guerrero said.

Navy Band Northwest is made up of 30 musicians, with 8 making the trip to Idaho for this stop on the nationwide tour.

For 3rd Class Musician and tuba player Brady Robinson, being part of Navy Band Northwest is deeply personal. He says traveling community to community is not only about celebrating America's 250th birthday, but honoring generations of service through music and connection.

"Being a Navy musician is going out and playing for schools and connecting with their students and giving them some pointers on their instrument and just telling them about not only a career in music but also a career in the United States Navy and letting them, giving them resources about how to join the Navy," Robinson said.

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That sense of legacy runs in Robinson's family as well.

"My granddad was in the Navy, and I'm happy that so many years after he served that I'm able to serve my country with my musical talents," Robinson said.

The band's "50 for 250 Tour" is now nearing all 50 states as they continue celebrating 250 years of the United States Navy through music and community events across the country.

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