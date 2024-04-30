Shifting gears and perspectives through bike safety

A group of women from South Boise Correctional Center gave young bikers a course on Bike safety through BBP's Shifting Gears program.

Through the Shifting Gears program incarcerated individuals help repair fix and repair bikes for BBP's future giveaways.

This event is followed by more, as the Boise Bicycle Projectand other nonprofits participate in Idaho Gives

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Changing gears and perspectives one bike at a time. I'm your neighborhood reporter Jessica Davis and through the Boise Bicycle Project, a group of incarcerated women is giving kids the tools they need to safely ride their bikes.

“I've been stopping the flow of traffic and keeping them moving depending on whether or not an obstacle is in the way,” says Elaina Wall.

Through BBP’s Shifting Gears program, a group of incarcerated women from South Boise Correctional Center, repair bikes for BBP giveaways.

Executive Director of Boise Bicycle Project, Devin McComas says, I think the really important thing about this event for us is making sure that it's a community event so people who are contributing to our community regardless of if they're incarcerated or not are welcome as someone who is adding value and we're all coming together over bicycles to do that.”

The Bike and Safety Hour or B.A.S.H, was created to teach young riders about stop signs, crossing the street, and overall tips for safely biking.

"Sometimes I ride around the block at my dad's house the block connects to a busy street so I could be careful around the bus street,” says Bridger, a participant of the Bike and Safety Hour.

Elaina Wall says, "Learning for danger so that they can be safe while they ride their bike and also help support them and having confidence when they're riding a bike as well.”

Elaina Wall has been incarcerated for six months. She's been a part of shifting gears since February.

On Tuesday Elaina is being released from the correctional center and she says this was the best way to spend her last day.

She says, "This is the most rewarding part of this project. Being able to see it in action and see the kid's happy faces and just their enjoyment of it.”

Throughout the week BBP will have events for the community, there will be a block party, a mobile fix-it, and a social ride. All are a part of Idaho Gives, which is a statewide program that raises awareness for local nonprofits.