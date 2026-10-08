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Residents displaced after fire breaks out at Boise home

No one was inside the home and no injuries were reported, according to the Boise Fire Department.
Fire at home on Ponderosa Road in Boise
Boise Fire Department
Fire at home on Ponderosa Road in Boise
Fire at home on Ponderosa Road in Boise
Posted

BOISE, Idaho — Residents were displaced after a fire broke out Wednesday afternoon at a home in Boise.

According to the Boise Fire Department, crews responded around 3 p.m. to reports of a structure fire in the 2600 block of West Ponderosa Road.

When crews arrived, they found the home on fire and began a search of the residence. No one was inside the home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, Boise Fire said.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

BFD said the Boise Fire Burnout Fund was requested to help the displaced residents.

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