Protecting your pets from the sound of fireworks

BOISE, Idaho — As you prepare to celebrate July 4th, its important to keep your pets mind. Many dogs get frightened by the sound of fireworks, the Idaho Humane Society has a few tips on how to keep your pet calm.



Laurien Mavey, Public Relations Specialist for the Idaho Humane Society, “Accidents happen you can do your best to prepare for everything but sometimes they still escape.”

The Fourth of July holiday week is notoriously busy for animal shelters across the country and if your pets will be playing outside, make sure they’re wearing a collar.

"We just suggest that their identification tags, microchips, and all that has up-to-date information make sure that if you've moved recently, you got that correct address,” says Mavey.

The sights and sounds of fireworks often frighten dogs. The Humane Society suggests you keep them inside.

“That's my chihuahua and we’ll have her cuddled up there and here’s my little boy,” says Karen.

Karen Armenta owns two chihuahuas, Jenny and Mancha, both afraid of fireworks.

She says, “She already has a hard time hearing, so I'll just prep her with a bed like an orthopedic bed, put her out on pillows and blankets, and try to put her right next to the dishwasher or the laundry room where she’ll be confused by the sounds.”

That’s what the Humane Society suggests, turning on the TV or some music.

The sounds indoors will distract them from what's happening outside.

“They have those bedtime treats so we get them those and we just prep them up with the treats so they can calm themselves down,” says Armenta.

If you don’t want to buy special treats, some owners suggest taking your dog to the park to get some energy out before the nighttime festivities begin.

"Don’t be tempted to take them with you where there are lots of clouds that just add to the stress, even though we might feel like our pets are safer with us they're going to still be stressed with that whole extra layer of the crowd and all of that.”

If your dog does run away over the holiday weekend, be sure to check the Idaho Humane Society's website where they'll be posting pictures of lost pets - brought into their facility. They'll also be waiving those fees to get your pet back through July 7th.