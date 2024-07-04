Proposed speed limit could make its way to the Boise Greenbelt

BOISE, Idaho — Ada County is addressing safety concerns along the Boise Greenbelt with a proposed speed limit for the pathway. The change would set a ten mph for bikes using the trail.



If you've ever been on the Greenbelt in Downtown Boise you know that it's heavily used by pedestrians and bikers every day, but changes to one popular way to travel the greenbelt could be coming, I’m your neighborhood reporter Jessica Davis learning about a possible speed limit that's being considered.

"I wouldn't necessarily say that its scary it was just kind of like SLOW DOWN there's a family here and if I make one wrong turn. It's all going to be over.” says Jackson Laudal.

Tracy Krichbaum says, “I don't know what ten miles an hour looks like so that's kind of hard to say if that's a good speed, but I think there needs to be a limit.

If approved that speed limit would include the Greenbelt.

Tishka Myre, says, “I think that's fine, why do you need to go any faster? What's your purpose? If you're in a rush and need to hurry leave earlier.”

“I kind of think they need to do that for the electric bikes sense they've added those there's a lot more traffic and they go a lot faster and I just worry about people getting hit,” says Krichbaum.

Right now with no speed limit in place many Greenbelt users we spoke to say they’ve experienced people just zooming past them.

Kayla Laudal, “I would like them to slow down a little bit, but honestly I think people as long as they’re respectful of other people and give a fair warning they can do their speed and enjoy their time but make sure that they're also being respectful and aware of the situations around them to keep the other people safe.”

Ordinance 974 proposes that no one on the greenbelt should travel faster than the 10 mph limit the violation is an infraction.If travel endangers people or property, the violation will be a misdemeanor.

Jackson Laudal, “If people would keep it under control then I think that, yeah”

"I think if you impose limits no one is going to follow them people are just going to go a comfortable speed for them,” says Scott Loveless

There's still time for you to get those in charge of the proposal up to speed on what you think.

Due to so much public interest in the topic theAda County Commissioners have tabled the current greenbelt discussion and will pick it up again on August 13th.

