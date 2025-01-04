Police standoff ends with arrest, man charged with attempted strangulation

BOISE, Idaho — A 41-year-old man is in custody after Boise Police responded to a report of strangulation in the S. Leadville Ave, W. Highland St. area of the Boise Bench on Friday, January 3.

According to the police report, Cody Harrigan was attempting to strangle a female inside the house when officers arrived on the scene. The officers immediately rescued the victim in question as well as three children from the domicile.

Once they were safe and secure, officers called in the Boise Police Special Operations Unit to provide extra assistance as crisis negotiators contacted Cody, who was still inside the home. After hours of back and forth, the suspect came out of his own accord and was arrested.

Cody Harrigan has since been charged with Attempted Strangulation, Resisting Arrest, and Obstructing Officers.

