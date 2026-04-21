Police arrest 39-year-old suspect in connection with Boise Bench bank robbery

BOISE BENCH, Idaho — On Monday, officers with the Boise Police Department (BPD) arrested a 37-year-old suspect in connection with a April 14 bank robbery on the Boise Bench.

Police believe the suspect, identified as Joaquin Pereira, was involved in the robbery that happened near the intersection of Vista Ave. and Overland Rd.

Following the alleged robbery, authorities asked for the public's help in identifying the suspect, who was wearing a medical mask, hoodie, and Rolling Stones hat at the time of the robbery.

In a news release, police said community tips helped police identify Pereira.

The Boise Police Violent Crimes Unit later obtained a warrant for Pereira's arrest before locating the suspect in Boise. He was taken into custody without incident, reports BPD.

“We want to thank everyone who sent in tips and shared the message,” said Boise Police Sergeant Justin Kendall. “We are grateful to have a strong partnership with our community that helps keep our city safe.”