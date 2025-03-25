House fire on the Boise Bench leaves one person hospitalized, one dog dead

BOISE BENCH, Idaho — A person is hospitalized and a family pet is dead after a house fire on the Boise Bench early Tuesday morning near Cole Road and I-84.

Boise firefighters responded to the home on W Bobran Ct. around 2:50 a.m. to find visible flames at the single-story home. All people made it out of the house in time, but the family's dog was found dead inside the home.

Boise Fire says one person in the home was transported to the hospital, but no other injuries were reported.

The Local 149 Burnout Fund is assisting the family while the investigation continues.

