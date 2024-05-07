Owyhee Elementary parents create action plan ahead of next parent meeting

BOISE, Idaho — Parents at Owyhee Elementary are taking action after finding out that the school could soon transition into an Early Childhood Learning Center.



Boise School District administration will have a parent meeting on at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7 to answer questions and hear concerns.

On May 13, parents will be able to speak in front of the Board of Trustees about their issues over this potential change.

Owyhee Elementary is within walking distance for kids in this Boise Bench Neighborhood, but they may soon be bussed elsewhere.

I'm your Boise Bench Neighborhood Reporter Jessica Davis, talking with parents who like living this close to their kids' school. As the district considers changing it to an early childhood learning center, Boise Bench parents are petitioning, hoping to keep their neighborhood school as is.

This comes after the school district announced plans to convert Owyhee Elementary from a traditional K-6 elementary school to an Early Childhood Learning Center, leaving parents caught off guard.

During the meeting one parent says, “This would be a really good time for the Boise School District to say 'hey Boise we're so sorry, but we're going to have to make some changes.'”

Another parent adds, “Many of us are at the school monthly for PTO meetings and engaging with the school and some of us are there every day, and nobody said anything. Not a word.”

Angela Wimmer, a parent at Owyhee Elementary, says, “I think the biggest question for most of us is how did they reach the decision that this is the best possible solution and what other options did they explore?”

Transparency is the top concern for most and to figure out how to move forward a few parents reached out to Representative John Gannon for a little help.

“Anytime my constituents have a concern about an issue, it's part of my job to listen to them and help them express their concerns,” Representative Gannon said.

With another parent meeting on Tuesday, May 7, parents are out knocking on doors, putting out yard signs, and getting the word out hoping the board considers how these changes would impact families.

"So our job now is making sure the people who are affected have an opportunity to have a seat at the table and be heard and we're not here with a perfect solution, but we want to be part of the conversation,” Wimmer adds.

There will be another parent meeting at Owyhee Elementary on Tuesday at 6 p.m.