Joyful subdivision has been under construction for years, neighbors are tired of the lack of progress.

The application for the property expired in 2022, however applicants have been able to continue grading work.

For the project to move forward applicants need to reapply under new modern zoning code standards, which they have. Now, a new application is pending submission. (Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)



I'm your neighborhood reporter Jessica Davis, and even though it's been three months since we last checked in with neighbors off Curtis Road near the interstate, they say nothing has changed with the unfinished construction project.

"There's just no progress at all, the street hasn't been done, the curb still ends there,” says Ryan Monteleone, who lives right next door to the under-construction Joyful Subdivision.

He and his neighbors first reached out to Idaho News Six, more than three months ago frustrated about how the chaotic unfinished construction project was impacting their properties.

They say progress since then -remains at a standstill.

“It's been a mess here for three years now and they haven't done anything with it,” says Monteleone.

In June we showed you the planks of wood with exposed nails in front of Ryan's house and metal stakes sticking out of the ground.

Those got cleared up shortly after our first story aired, but he and his neighbors are still fed up with the lack of progress on the new development.

Monteleone, says “Why didn’t you finish it what's going on? I don't know if it's a money issue if that's what it is, but no one really seems to have the answer.”

We reached out to the Boise Planning and Zoning Department, and they said the property was approved with a different application in 2020, through this approval, crews were able to install utilities and construct right-of-way improvements.

That approved application expired in 2022, however, they're able to continue grading work.

After our story aired in June, the developers made some changes like covering the open irrigation boxes with metal grates and fixing a road sign on the property.

But since this summer Monteleone says it's been silent and all he wants is someone to fix his front yard.

"I would like to see them finish this in front of my house and maybe fence this off until they get all their permits and everything in order to keep going,” says Monteleone.

For the project to move forward applicants need to reapply under new modern zoning code standards, which they have now.

A new application is pending submission.

I reached out to a project applicant for an update on construction and although Briggs Engineering declined to comment for this story, I plan to talk with them in the next week or two about their plans for this site.