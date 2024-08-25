Money raised and music played! Albertsons Boise Open concert tickets raise $3 million for charities

BOISE, IDAHO — Fans flooded the concert venue at the Albertsons Boise Open for the Goo Goo Dolls concert Saturday night.



$3 million was raised in ticket sales and will be given to charities.

Several fans filed into the venue to see the iconic '90s rock band.

The Goo Goo Dolls are the second and final concert of the week after Friday's show cancellation.

Night three of the Albertsons Boise Open and fans once again packed the 18th fairway for the second concert of the week. After the show cancellation Friday night folks were excited to see a performance by the Goo Goo Dolls.

As fans filed into the venue, organizers and sponsors revealed that $3 million was raised for charities through the ticket sales for the concerts.

But for as exciting as this is, fans were just as excited to see the Goo Goo Dolls take the stage.

One fan said, "I love them, I grew up listening to them, they're one of my favorite artists of all time honestly."

"Got golf in the afternoon and then you get to end it off with a good concert," shrugged another.

One lifelong fan explained, "Me and my twin brother saw them when we were 18 years old. About 200 people at the Whiskey a Go Go. It's a really cool feeling to be here and see them again 33 years later."

"I'm so excited, the Goo Goo Dolls are literally my favorite band ever," smiled one fan in the front of the crowd.

The other added, "Ready to see John Rzeznik absolutely shred the guitar."

"I'm really excited to see them. I liked them back in the 90s when I was a teenager, and I'm just really excited to be able to see them here," said one fan celebrating her birthday.

Another fan said, "They are my favorite band. I like golf, but Goo Goo Dolls for sure."

His friend added "I've been listening to them since the Warner studio album. Lost, Indestructible, the live version of Naked."

Our team of reporters will be back at 8 a.m. Sunday morning as we continue our coverage on the final day of the Albertsons Boise Open.