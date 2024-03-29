Made in Idaho: Sagebrush Collaborative

BOISE BENCH, IDAHO — Sagebrush Collaborative is a local gift shop featuring products from artists across the region. Crafts and accessories from artists in Nevada, Montana, Idaho, and more can be found at Sagebrush.



You can find everything from jewelry, accessories, ceramics and more.

Sagebrush is located off of Broadway Ave at 905 W Warren St.



Sustainability and support. Those are the two biggest factors here at Sagebrush Collaborative.

In this week's Made in Idaho, we hear from a local shop owner focused on highlighting some crafts and accessories from artists around the region.

"It's really cool people will come in here and they're like 'I've never seen this in Boise before' and I'm like 'that's because they are from Missoula or from Salt Lake'," said owner of Sagebrush Collaborative, Jessica Wagner.

She said, “I've always wanted to own like a coffee shop or a little retail store, that's always been in my mind, but I felt like Boise needed something a little different.”

After running the business out of a bakery and several pop-up shops, Wagner recently opened the new Sagebrush Collaborative storefront, near Broadway Ave. in Southeast Boise.

“I had worked really hard on remodeling the space and getting all the artists and stuff going from the pop-up to the big shop,” said Wagner.

Sagebrush now carries products from nearly 70 artists, all from the Intermountain West.

"The watering cups are also really cool these are made local and we have some really cool jewelry in here a lot of these racks are found either in Oregon, Idaho, or Nevada so they're pretty local,” said Wagner.

Everything from the mugs to jewelry, stickers, and accessories are all sustainable with eco-friendly packaging.

"These are by Moss Creek Studio, based in Missoula. They forage for the wolf lichen and the sagebrush," said Wagner showing me a custom piece of jewelry.

It's only been a week since Sagebrush opened its doors and Wagner says she couldn't have done it without the help from the community.

“So many people say they live over here vs where we were before, we've already been open for a week. Today would be one week and it's already been great and I think we found a pretty good home,” said Jessica Wagner.

Sagebrush Collaborative has started their sign-ups for six-person workshop classes like earrings stamping classes or stamping your own secondhand clothing.