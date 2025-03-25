Lynyrd Skynyrd set to perform at 36th annual Albertsons Boise Open

BOISE, Idaho — Golf by day and music by night. The concert lineup has been announced for the 36th annual Albertsons Boise Open.

Thursday, August 14: Darius Rucker

Friday, August 15: Lynyrd Skynyrd

Saturday, August 16: Brothers Osborne

This year's event will be held on August 14 - 17 at Hillcrest Country Club, with four days of PGA TOUR golf.

Following the golf on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, fans can enjoy a concert near the 18th fairway.

The Albertsons Boise Open has raised over $39 million dollars for local charities since 1990.

Fans can choose which charity to donate their ticket sales to, thanks to the Mondelez Tickets Support Charity Program.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday morning at 9:00 a.m.