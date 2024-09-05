Little Free Libraries bring books and joy to the community

BOISE, Idaho — Little Free Libraries are scattered across Boise, offering books to neighbors throughout the community. Each library is unique, with different books and genres located at each location.

Erica Champagne fulfills her dream of having a little free library in her community. The library, inspired by the movie "Up" is dedicated to Erica's friends Kim.

The library offers free books to the community, the concept being take one, leave one.

Find the closest Little Free Library to your neighborhood

Reading is critical for kids of all ages, but you don't have to go to a bookstore or library to find your next read.

I'm your Boise Bench reporter Jessica Davis visitingLittle Free Libraries across Boise to see how neighbors are helping neighbors one book at time.

"It's always been a dream of mine to have a little free library to offer to the community," said Erica Champagne.

Erica Champagne is one of many residents in the Boise Bench Hillcrest neighborhood with a Little Free Library.

"It makes me happy that the books are going to someone who needs it or wants it and I just feel like all books should be loved and cherished," Erica added.

The concept is simple take a book, leave a book.

Like a book, Erica's Little Free Library has its own story, starting with Erica and her friend Kim.

Erica added, "I am a huge Disney fan, and my friend Kim is a huge Disney fan, and I actually dedicated this little library to her before she passed away and she's a huge fan of 'Up'."

The library inspired by the movie "Up," is known for its bright and vibrant colors.

"If you watch the movie, you know it has a whole bunch of weird colors and it has all the little characters," Erica said while describing library.

Attracting readers of all ages.

"With some paint, a little bit of vinyl, it became its own little thing and I love to offer it to those in my community," she added.

There are dozens ofLittle Free Librariesacross the Treasure Valley and if you like the idea, you can start your own! Search for little free libraries in your area.