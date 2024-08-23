Jon Pardi performs as scheduled after Daryl Hall was forced to cancel

BOISE, Idaho — Jon Pardi headlines the first show of the 35th Annual Albertsons Boise Open on Thursday night.



Jon Pardi headlined the first of two confirmed concerts at the Albertsons Boise Open.

Hundreds of fans showed up for the show.

Many came hours before the crew even started setting up the stage.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

As the Albertsons Boise Open gets underway, a big update: Friday night's act, Daryl Hall, is now canceled after the artist fell ill from Covid. Hall canceled his show in Vancouver after just three songs on Wednesday. Despite the change, fans here enjoyed the show as Jon Pardi went on as scheduled.

"I'm here for the glizzies, the golf, and Jon Pardi baby," exclaimed one fan.

Hundreds flooded the 18th fairway Thursday night for the Pardi party.

Another said, "I'm excited. I'm a country junkie and I've never seen Jon Pardi before."

"It's the whole reason I came out here. Golf is cool, but Jon Pardi for sure," laughed another.

"I am very excited to see Jon Pardi. I've listened to his songs I like his music," added one fan.

Another smiled saying, "Who doesn't want to watch and listen to Jon Pardi? Country music! Yeah!"

The heat didn't stop several fans who showed up hours before the show.

One fan who was the first to show up said, "I'm his biggest fan. Favorite song? Dirt on my boots."

"We get to party with Jon Pardi, so we are super excited for that," said a few others.

Easy to say fans of all ages were excited for the show.

Event organizers say that Friday tickets are still valid for the golf tournament or you can request a refund online.

