Impact Thrift Store focuses on giving back locally and globally

BOISE, Idaho — I'm your Boise Bench Neighborhood reporter Jessica Davis at Impact Thrift, a new thrift store on the Boise Bench that's located in what was once the Boise Bench Commission furniture store.

This shop specializes in giving back to those who need it most.

Impact Thrift is a new thrift store on the bench owned by Chazak Rescue a Pennsylvania-based non-profit that trains people with first responder skills and deploys them to war zones and natural disasters.

All sales from Impact Thrift go back to Chazak Rescue for training and providing aid.

Impact Thrift isn't open just yet, general manager Robert Weaver tells me that they plan to open towards the middle of December. They are accepting donations from Tuesday to Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

"We've been wanting to get the training side of the organization somewhat self-supported and so the thrift store is one of our ideas to get a sustainable income for Chazak Rescue," says Robert Weaver, general manager of Impact Thrift.

Weaver says, "we've seen a need in the world for people to go into high-risk areas to help people at their lowest spot or time of worst need."

Weaver says, "It's like any other thrift store— gently used household clothing, furniture... we've got quite a bit of furniture which I'm excited about. All the proceeds from the thrift store will go to the Chazak Rescue."

Impact Thrift and Deadwood Outfitters near Cascade are currently the only stores in Idaho working hand in hand with Chazak Rescue, making an impact both locally and globally.

"Our vision is to become the first boots on the ground in high-risk areas, helping people in dire need," says Weaver.

