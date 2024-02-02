How emergency crews responded to Wednesday's building collapse

Nearly 15 agencies were on the scene of Wednesday's collapse.

Three victims tragically died, with a dozen injured.

I'm your neighborhood reporter Jessica Davis at Saint Alphonsus which serves as this region's trauma center.

We know three people were confirmed dead in this tragic accident Wednesday night and five other victims were listed in critical condition.

The response to a situation like this requires fast action not only from medical personnel at local hospitals but also the first responders arriving on site.

“Rescue group working on trying to get those elevated people up there with Rey 7 and I'm giving them a couple of ladders as well.”

This could be heard through the Brightify app as crews were on the scene.

A massive response Wednesday night as crews from nearly 15 agencies converged on a private hangar that collapsed near the Boise Airport.

Construction crews were trapped as first responders coordinated search and rescue operations locating everyone involved.

"We did have some that were challenging there. We hoist and so forth then our technical rescue team made entry and were able to rescue those people," says Aaron Hummel.

We know one patient was transported to St. Luke's in Boise.

We were on scene at Saint Alphonsus Wednesday night when an ambulance rushed in with flashing lights.

Police pushed us back from the emergency room entrance.

Saint Alphonsus issued a statement, saying in part:

"Due to privacy laws and respect and respect to the individuals, we will not disclose information related to patients."

At Saint Alphonsus, less activity going on compared to Wednesday evening. We will continue working on learning more about the victims and families impacted by this tragedy.