Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: A day of unity and reflection in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — On January 20, this year we observe and honor the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. I’m your Boise State neighborhood reporter, Jessica Davis.

Students and community members are marching to the Capitol for a day of reflection, celebrating Dr. King’s vision of equality and justice.

Victoria Sethunya says, "Here is someone who laid the foundation for me, and we all know how he died and that cannot be in vain. We have to continue the work because the problems that his generation faced are still there."

"I brought my grandkids for this event because I wanted them to experience and learn about Martin Luther King," said Jesus De Leon.

People of all ages gathered for a day of greatness to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., organized by Boise State University’s MLK Jr. Living Legacy Committee.

Kids, teens, adults, and students, came together to celebrate King's legacy through various activities like creating posters, marching to the steps of the Capitol, and rallying for equality and justice for all.

Victoria Sethunya has lived in Boise for almost a year and her words "seek to learn and evolve, gas lighting is not a solution," is a phrase she's holds close to her lived experience.

She says, "Some of my kids believe that those who don't experience microaggressions have an obligation to learn about them," Sethunya says, "But I think, why not just offer people free education to minimize the harm?"

After creating their posters and sharing messages of unity, attendees marched from the BSU Student Union to the Capitol steps chanting, "The people united will never be divided."

Organizers addressed the crowd upon arrival.

The day served as both a time for reflection and an opportunity to educate younger generations.

"What I always say to them is to remember acts of kindness," De Leon added. "We need to be kind to each other. It doesn't matter who you are, what you are, or where you are; you need to be kind."

Many at Monday's march encouraged Idahoans to practice Martin Luther King Jr.’s vision of equality not just on MLK Day, but every single day.