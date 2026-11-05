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Groundbreaking marks start of $2 million Liberty Park improvement project

Liberty Park Construction
Idaho 6 News
Groundbreaking ceremony for Liberty Park improvement project on Thursday, November 5, 2026.
Liberty Park Construction
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BOISE BENCH, Idaho — Shovels dug into the ground Thursday to mark the start of a $2 million improvement project at Liberty Park.

Mayor Lauren McLean joined the Boise City Council at the groundbreaking ceremony for the project, which will bring numerous improvements to the 9-acre park off Emerald Street built in 1975.

Liberty Park Construction
Construction equipment seen at Liberty Park on Thursday, November 5, 2026.

A new playground with accessible features will be built during the project, replacing the oldest playground in the Boise Parks and Recreation department. In addition, the park will receive a permanent restroom, along with new landscaping and park seating.

"These improvements will create a more inclusive and welcoming experience at the park, which is located within a 10-minute walk of more than 1,000 residents," the city said.

Liberty Park constructio
Fencing surrounds Liberty Park construction on Thursday, November 5, 2026.

Construction on the Liberty Park project, which also includes updated pathway connections in the northwest corner and a fence, is expected to be completed in June.

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