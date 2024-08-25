Golfers showcase why fans love this tournament on moving day at the Albertsons Boise Open

BOISE, Idaho — Trey Winstead birdied hole 16 and tossed his golf ball to a little girl in crowd named Avery. She caught the ball with a big grin and this type of interaction really showcases what the Albertsons Boise Open is all about.

"That was very surprising I got a golf ball thrown at me and I caught it," said Avery.

This happened after Winstead nearly holed an Eagle from about fifty yards out. The crowd gasped as it rimmed it and then applauded as Winstead tapped in for birdie.

"It was an amazing shot and she is like super stoked," said Renee Antone who was there with her daughter Avery.

It's not the only moment like this that happened. Steve Severn has been coming to the Albertsons Boise Open since 1982. He witnessed something similar that also happened on hole 16.

"I watched two different players come off the green and open up their golf back," said Severn. "They gave all the kids on the sidelines golf balls and that’s what it is all about."

The Boise Open is also an important tournament for these up and coming golfers who are trying to earn their PGA Tour card. This tournament is the first in the final four tournaments of the Korn Ferry Tour. When the season ends the top 30 players will receive their PGA Tour card.

"It’s incredible these guys are trying to take it to the next level and I love watching them," said Severn. "They are so good."

Saturday is known as moving day at golf tournament where players attempt to put themselves in position to make a run at the title on Sunday. Winstead shot a 67 and moved to ten under par, but currently theleadersits at 18 under.

It's also fun to point out that Scottie Scheffler competed in this tournament in 2019. Scottie went on to win two Masters and is now currently ranked number one in the world.

The action continues on Sunday where a champion will be crowned, but it is also Junior's Day where children 15 and under get in free. Military, veterans and first responders can also get a free ticket on Sunday.