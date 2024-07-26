Watch Now
Flock Cancer hosts annual check presentation

Flock Cancer'smission is to impact breast cancer survivors through different programming and resources.

For the fourth year in a row Flock Cancer held a special check presentation ceremony to celebrate their Flock Cancer Street Stroll.

Flock Cancer presented checks to three cancer organizations. received collected donations.

Angel Wings Networkand Surviving Hearts each, received $30,000.

The two organizations provide resources to families in rural communities across the state.

Bustin' out of Boise was also a recipient of this year’s presentation, the group receiving $60,000 thousand dollars to continue to help help women go through cancer treatments while still balancing everyday life.

“We’re really dedicated on figuring out who needs the support as well as what are the gaps in programs and what new programs can we start to create to help our valley even further.”
Founder of Flock Cancer Leslie Scantling

