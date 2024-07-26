Flock Cancer hosts annual check presentation

Flock Cancer'smission is to impact breast cancer survivors through different programming and resources.



For the fourth year in a row flock cancer held a special check presentation ceremony to celebrate their Flock Cancer Street Stroll.

Angel Wings Network, Surviving Hearts and Bustin' out of Boise all were recipients of this year's checks

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

For the fourth year in a row Flock Cancer held a special check presentation ceremony to celebrate their Flock Cancer Street Stroll.

Flock Cancer presented checks to three cancer organizations. received collected donations.

Angel Wings Networkand Surviving Hearts each, received $30,000.

The two organizations provide resources to families in rural communities across the state.

Bustin' out of Boise was also a recipient of this year’s presentation, the group receiving $60,000 thousand dollars to continue to help help women go through cancer treatments while still balancing everyday life.