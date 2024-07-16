Five weeks away from the tournament, Albertsons Boise Open holds Media Day

BOISE, ID — The Albertsons Boise Open is gearing up for the 35th annual tournament, which is just five weeks away. The golf tournament will kick off at Hillcrest Country Club on Thursday, Aug. 22 and run through Sunday, Aug. 25.

The tournament held a Media Day on Monday, July 15 and, this year, Idaho News 6 is the Albertsons Boise Open media sponsor and will have continued updates in the days and weeks ahead.

The 2024 event will feature three nights of concerts following golf on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings, including Jon Pardi on Thursday, Daryl Hall on Friday and the Goo Goo Dolls on Saturday night.

The Albertsons Boise Open has raised close to $36 millions for charities over the past three decades. One hundred percent of all tickets sales go to supporting local charities and ticket purchasers can choose one of 40 charities that their ticket purchase will support.

Daily tickets are $30 and include admission to that day's concert, but tickets on Thursday and Saturday have already sold out — Friday tickets are still available. Tickets for Sunday’s final round and Junior Day are also still available for $10. Additionally, kids 15 and under get in free with a paid adult all week.

For tickets, visit AlbertsonsBoiseOpen.com.