Firefighters rescue dog from burning home in Boise, no injuries reported

BOISE, Idaho — A dog is back with its owner after a structure fire severely damaged a home on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire broke out in a home on W Kirkwood Drive, not far from I-84 and W Overland Road. Officials say firefighters got to the home around 12:45 p.m. and saw heavy smoke.

KIVI Scene of house fire in Boise on July 22, 2026

While fighting the flames, crews discovered an active gas line and had to secure it. Firefighters also found a dog, and they were able to reconnect it with the owner.

The resident of the home was able to evacuate safely, according to Boise Fire, and there were no injuries reported.

Officials say multiple units responded to the fire, and the cause is now under investigation.