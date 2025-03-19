Final design revealed for the Whitney Pool kiddie area

BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise is revealing the final design for the kiddie area at the new Whitney Pool on the Boise Bench.

"Under the Sea Exploration" won the community vote, with 38.67% selecting the design.

City of Boise Design rendering of the kiddie area at the new Whitney Pool. Courtesy: City of Boise

Now the city says they will finalize design elements with the architecture firm, Cushing Terrell. Construction is slated to start in late 2025, with completion in 2026.

As for the Lowell Pool, project managers are planning to update their request for quotes, and hope to find a design team this summer.