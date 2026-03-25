Early morning commercial fire contained in Boise, no injuries reported

BOISE BENCH, Idaho — Fire crews from the Boise Fire Department responded to an early morning structure fire on March 25, 2026, at a commercial building in Boise.

Just before 5 a.m., emergency units were dispatched to the 800 block of South La Cassia Drive following reports of a fire. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered visible smoke and flames coming from a single-story commercial structure.

A total of 18 fire units responded to the scene, supported by personnel from Ada County Paramedics and the Boise Police Department. Crews worked quickly to contain the blaze, bringing it under control by around 6 a.m.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.