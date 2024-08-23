Daryl Hall cancels Albertsons Boise Open performance, Goo Goo Dolls remain scheduled

BOISE BENCH, Idaho — Daryl Hall has canceled his Friday night performance at the Albertsons Boise Open Presented by Chevron.

Hall's manager, confirming he tested positive for COVID. Adding, Hall's Wednesday night performance in Vancouver was canceled after just three songs.

Friday tickets to the Albertsons Boise Open are still valid for the golf tournament, and The Albertsons Boise Open adds your dollars will still go to the charity you choose.

For those who would like a refund, visit AlbertsonsBoiseOpen.com for further instructions to submit your request.