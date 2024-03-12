Concert lineup finalized for the 35th annual Albertsons Boise Open

BOISE, Idaho — The concert lineup for the 35th annual Albertsons Boise Open has been finalized.



Thursday: Jon Pardi

Friday: Daryl Hall

Saturday: Goo Goo Dolls

Tickets go on sale at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

Daily tickets are $30, and include golf tournament and concert admission. A limited number of 4-day passes will be available for $85. Kids 15-years-old and under get in free with a ticketed adult.

100% of ticket sales will go to local charities. In 2023, the Albertsons Boise Open set the single event record on the Korn Ferry Tour, raising more than $3 million for charities. Since 1990, nearly $36 million has been raised for charity.

The Albertsons Boise Open is the first of three tournaments in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. The top 156 golfers will be competing for a $1.5 million purse, and 30 PGA TOUR cards for next season.

The Albertsons Boise Open will be held at Hillcrest Country Club, on August 22-25.

The concerts will be held on the 18th fairway and will start after golf concludes.