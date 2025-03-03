Watch Now
Community invited to help choose theme for Whitney Pool kiddie area

The survey will be open until March 14 for Boise residents to cast their vote
BOISE, Idaho — Boise residents have the opportunity to shape the design of the new Whitney Pool, planned for construction next to Whitney Elementary School on the Boise Bench.

Boise Parks and Recreation is seeking community input to choose a theme for the "kiddie" area at Whitney Pool. Residents can vote on one of three themes:

  • Pirate Adventure
  • Safari Land
  • Under the Sea Exploration
An online survey is available for residents to cast their votes. The survey will remain open until 5 p.m. on Friday, March 14. The most popular design theme will be incorporated into the project.

Construction on the new Whitney Pool is scheduled to begin in late 2025, with completion anticipated in 2026. Idaho News 6 will continue keeping you up to date as the project progresses.

