Commissioner incumbents and candidates address county issues at public forum

Candidates for Ada County Commissioner Districts 1 and 3 gather at South Junior High for a candidate forum.

Candidates answered questions from the audience related to growth, infrastructure, affordability, and more.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

It’s election season and candidates running for Ada County Districts 1 and 3 took to the stage for a public forum.

Five candidates showed up, all on the Republicanballot. For District 1 Incumbent Ryan Davidson and candidate Clyde Dornier were in attendance, and for District 3 Branden Durst, Heather Luther, and Tom Dayley were in attendance. However, Sharon Ullman was out of town making her absent for the evening.

If elected the District 1 commissioner will serve a two-year term, for District 3 if elected, the commissioner will serve a 4-year term. During the forum, candidates answered questions regarding growth, affordability, infrastructure, and much more.

There weren’t many voters in attendance, however, that didn’t stop the forum from going on.

Early voting is taking place from Monday to Friday until May 17th, with election day for the primaries on May 21st.